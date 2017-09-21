China urges empathy for Myanmar

BEIJING: Violent incidents in Myanmar's Rakhine state are unacceptable and there should be understanding of the Myanmar government's efforts to protect social stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indonesian counterpart, state media said.

More than 421,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled across the border to Bangladesh following a counter-insurgency offensive by Myanmar's army in the wake of militant attacks on security forces.

The remarks by Mr Wang to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting in New York on Tuesday appeared to show some sympathy for the difficulties Myanmar faces quelling the insurgency.

The Rohingya issue has been around for a long time, and it is complex and sensitive, Mr Wang said.

Among the urgent tasks, he added, is to support Myanmar and Bangladesh to seek a resolution via dialogue and consultation.