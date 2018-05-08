China vows peacful end to S. China Sea dispute

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (left) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo with mascots of the 2018 Asian Games.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China is committed to a peaceful settlement with Asean nations of bilateral disputes over the South China Sea despite differing views.

Mr Li made the remarks yesterday after talks with President Joko Widodo at Istana Bogor in West Java, in his first visit to Indonesia as premier.

"Together, China and Asean will safeguard regional stability. And together, we will safeguard peace, stability, freedom of navigation in the South China Sea," Mr Li said in a joint press conference with Mr Joko.

Mr Li spoke in Mandarin and his remarks were translated into English and Bahasa Indonesia.

The talks included discussions on regional security and China's Belt and Road Initiative projects in Indonesia.

Mr Li's visit also marked the fifth anniversary of a strategic comprehensive partnership between the two Asian giants.

"We also touched on regional and global issues," Mr Joko said.

"In the past 50 years, Asean has contributed to peace and stability in the South-east Asian region and such achievement will be maintained and improved."

Last year, China was the third largest foreign investor in Indonesia, with investment amounting to US$3.4 billion (S$4.5 billion).

ECONOMIC COOPERATION

The leaders agreed yesterday to increase economic cooperation, with Mr Joko stressing that it is vital for Indonesia to increase exports to China.

Mr Joko also said that China will step up imports of a range of Indonesian goods, including palm oil, cocoa, swallow's nest (edible bird's nest) and fruits such as dragon fruit.

Mr Li committed to increase palm oil imports by at least 500,000 tonnes a year. Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil exporter, sold 3.73 million tonnes to China last year.

Mr Li held a summit with Indonesian entrepreneurs in Jakarta last night, and today, he leaves for Japan for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

The leaders of Japan, China and South Korea will sit down for three-way talks tomorrow for the first time in 2½ years, with North Korea and economic cooperation set to be high on the agenda.