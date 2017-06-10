China welcomes US governor keen on climate change fight

BEIJING: China treated a US governor to a red carpet reception this week, while US President Donald Trump's energy chief received a low-key greeting - a signal that Beijing is ready to go around the White House in the battle against climate change.

Since Mr Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate deal, China has repeatedly vowed to uphold the accord and work with American states that share its determination.

It gave California Governor Jerry Brown - a self-described "envoy for humanity" - a warm welcome, but cold shouldered US Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

They had arrived in Beijing for a ministerial-level clean energy meeting just days after Mr Trump's announcement.

Mr Brown, who had described Mr Trump's move as "insane", went on a public relations offensive as he sought to fill the vacuum left by Mr Trump in the climate change fight.

He used several public appearances in Beijing to drum up Chinese support for California's aggressive efforts to curb climate-warming carbon emissions - including face-to-face talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. His efforts yielded results.