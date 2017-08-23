China's Alipay inks deal with S'pore start-up

China's cashless payment service provider Alipay plans to expand its 20,000 acceptance points here, and it will soon open up the platform to Singapore banking users.

Yesterday, it inked a deal with a local start-up to further this ambition.

CC Financial Services, which promotes its CCPay mobile payments, is the partner for acquiring merchants to get on the Alipay platform.

The main goal is to better serve the 2.8 million tourists from China yearly.

Mr Melvin Ooi, Alipay's manager for Singapore, Sri Lanka and Maldives declined to provide a timeline of when it will open up the payment platform to Singapore users.

Currently, Alipay users must either have a China banking account for debiting transactions or a China bank-issued credit card.

Most of its acceptance points here are in Orchard Road and Chinatown. It wants to expand these to Geylang and the heartland, such as in Clementi.