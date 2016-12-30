China's defence ministry confirms bribery investigation against general

BEIJING: A Chinese general is being investigated for suspected bribery, the defence ministry said yesterday.

The man, Wang Jianping, is connected to jailed former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang, and he is one of the most senior incumbent military officials to be targeted for graft.

Military prosecutors have already opened a case into Wang, a deputy chief of the joint staff department under the powerful Central Military Commission, ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told a monthly news briefing. He gave no other details.

It was not possible to reach Wang for comment and it is unclear if he has been allowed to retain a lawyer.