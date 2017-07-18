China's top graft-buster attacks party members

BEIJING China's top graft-buster launched a scathing attack on the ruling Communist Party's members yesterday, writing that party political culture remained "unhealthy" and governance weak even after five years of renewed efforts to fight the problem.

The comments by Mr Wang Qishan, who runs the party's anti-corruption watchdog, came after sources said a senior official who was considered a contender for promotion at autumn's key party congress is being investigated for "discipline violations".

Mr Wang said the routine anti-graft inspections that have begun since President Xi Jinping took office five years ago always discovered the same problems.

"All of the issues discovered during the inspections reflect the weakening of party leadership, shortcomings in party-building and insufficient efforts to strictly enforce party discipline," Mr Wang wrote in the party's official People's Daily.

"Party concepts are faint, organisation is lax and discipline flabby. The root is in the party's internal political life being not serious and unhealthy," he said.

Mr Xi's crackdown on corruption has seen dozens of senior officials jailed, reaching right into the upper echelons of the party.

Mr Xi has warned, like others before him, that the problem is so serious it could affect the party's grip on power.

The party has declared that its campaign against corruption will never end.