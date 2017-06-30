China's Weibo to block unapproved video content

BEIJING: Weibo Corp, the operator of China's top microblogging site, will block unapproved video content and work more closely with state media to promote "meanstream" ideas, the firm said, following a sharp rebuke from regulators last week.

Chinese authorities have launched a broad campaign to control political opinion and formalise online surveillance mechanisms, cracking down on content including literature, livestreaming, news and social media accounts.

Last week, the media watchdog, the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, threatened to close Weibo's video service along with two other popular services, ACFUN and iFeng.