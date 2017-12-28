Chinese consortium to bid for Singapore-Malaysia high-speed rail

BEIJING A Chinese consortium will next year participate in bidding for a high-speed railroad linking Singapore and Malaysia, marking another step in China's ambitious strategy to export its high-speed railway technologies to South-east Asia.

China Railway Rolling Stock's media office confirmed the move.

The consortium - consisting of eight companies, including CRRC, China Railway Construction Corporation, China Railway Signal & Communication and Export-Import Bank of China - covers the design, construction, telecommunication, financing, operation and maintenance sectors of the rail network.

A joint tender for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail project was issued by the Malaysian and Singaporean government-owned utilities MyHSR Corporation and SG HSR on Dec 20.

A tender briefing will be held in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 23, and proposals need to be submitted by June 29.