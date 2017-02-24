Chinese feminists muzzled for anti-Trump posts

BEIJING: Chinese authorities have blocked a prolific feminist social media account for allegedly breaking the law with posts critical of US President Donald Trump, its editors said yesterday.

Earlier this month, staff members of the Feminist Voices account on China's Twitter-like Weibo translated into Chinese and posted parts of an article by American academics calling for a March 8 "general women's strike".

The article spoke of the need for "a new wave of militant feminist struggle" against Mr Trump's "aggressively misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic and racist policies".

The post was deleted days later, and the account has been suspended for 30 days, editor Xiong Jing said.

Ms Xiong said they were told in a notice that the account had "violated Chinese laws and regulations".

It gave no specifics, but any suggestion in China of a call for strikes or protests typically draws an official reaction.