Chinese pre-school head fired over abuse scandal

BEIJING Chinese educational services provider RYB Education Inc said it had removed the head of one of its kindergartens, as allegations of child abuse at the Beijing nursery rocked the country's booming childcare industry.

In a statement issued late on Saturday, New York-listed RYB also said it had fired a 22-year-old female teacher at the RYB Education New World kindergarten. It said the teacher, surnamed Liu, had been detained by district police on suspicion of abuse.

Beijing police were investigating claims of child abuse at the kindergarten in Beijing's Chaoyang district, after state-run Xinhua news agency reported they were checking allegations that children were "reportedly sexually molested, pierced by needles and given unidentified pills".