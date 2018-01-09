Chinese start-up unveils 'computing device on wheels'

A Chinese start-up unveiled its vision for the car of the future on Sunday, promising an "intuitive and intelligent" car from around US$45,000 (S$60,000). The electric-powered concept car shown by Byton at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is touted as a computing device on wheels, equipped with a "digital" lounge featuring a panoramic display that is used for navigation, entertainment and health monitoring. Byton said it expects to launch in China by 2019 and in the US and Europe by 2020.