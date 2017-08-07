Chinese tourists detained in Berlin for Hitler salute

BERLIN Two Chinese tourists were detained in Berlin for making the straight-armed Hitler salute for photos in front of the Reichstag parliament building, a police spokesman said yesterday.

The holidaymakers were spotted by officers on a routine patrol on Saturday snapping smartphone pictures of each other posing with the banned gesture outside the historic landmark in the heart of the German capital.

"A probe on suspicion of using the symbols of anti-constitutional organisations was opened against the two Chinese men, aged 36 and 49," the spokesman told AFP.

They were questioned at a local police station and released after paying 500 euros (S$800) bail each.