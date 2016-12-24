Christmas Eve bus crash kills 14, six Singaporeans injured

Fourteen people, including an infant, were killed and 16 others were injured when an express coach plunged into a 6-metre-deep ravine in Malaysia.

Six Singaporeans, five men and one woman, are believed to be among the injured.

The incident took place at Kampung Jayo, Jalan Kangkar-Senangah, Pagoh near Muar at around 3.40am today (Dec 24), Malaysian media reported.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohd Yusof Mohd Gunnos said the Alisan Golden Coach Express bus was heading to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru.

The Star reported that 25 firemen from the Muar, Bukit Gambit and Yong Peng stations were deployed to the location after receiving the distress call at around 4am.

In his initial statement, Mohd Yusof said that the coach had skidded off the expressway and into the ravine. 30 passengers were on board.

Thirteen people, including the bus driver and an infant, were intially reported to have been killed. All the deceased were sat in the front seats of the coach.

Those who were injured were all taken to the hospital in Muar by paramedics.

An update by Johor Fire and Rescue Department said one more person had died in the crash, bringing the toll to 14.

New Straits Times reported that the last victim, who was seriously injured, died upon arrival at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist hospital.

It is likely the coach was speeding when the accident occurred.

Muar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Azman Ayob said initial investigations revealed that the incident had not involved other vehicles. It had not been raining and the road was in good condition.

Skid marks were left on a 150-metre stretch of the road a leading towards the edge of the cliff.

Azman said: "Initial checks show there are no brake marks, based on the uninterrupted 150 metre-long skid mark found on the expressway, which indicates there was no attempt by the driver to slow down."

New Straits Times report that he added that the impact of the crash was greatest when the bus hit the concrete wall of the Kampung Jayo tunnel, referring to a structure at the ravine.

Azman said police are still trying to get hold of the bus operator.



