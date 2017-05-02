CIA chief in Seoul for 'internal meeting'

SEOUL: US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director Mike Pompeo was in South Korea yesterday for an "internal meeting", the US embassy in Seoul confirmed, after reports of an unannounced visit amid rising tensions over growing nuclear threats from the North.

South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo said Mr Pompeo arrived during the weekend and held closed-door meetings with the head of the South's spy agency and senior presidential officials.

It said Mr Pompeo provided a detailed briefing on the Trump administration's policy on Pyongyang and assessed the internal situation of the North Korean leadership.

It said Mr Pompeo also exchanged views on the outlook for Seoul-Washington ties after South Korea's May 9 presidential elections.

But a US embassy official, who confirmed the CIA chief was in South Korea, said he had a limited itinerary.

"The CIA director and his wife are in Seoul for an internal meeting with the United States Forces Korea and embassy officials," he said.