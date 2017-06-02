Clinton and Trump trade barbs on Twitter

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has taken a swing on Twitter at one of his favourite punching bags, Democrat Hillary Clinton, his former presidential rival, and she has hit back with her own zinger.

The trouble started yesterday when Mrs Clinton raised questions over whether Mr Trump's campaign was linked to the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Speaking at a technology conference in California, Mrs Clinton said Russia's government "could not have known how best to weaponise that information unless they had been guided" by Americans with polling data.

Mrs Clinton was referring to the hacking of her campaign's e-mails, which she has argued was partly to blame for her losing to the real estate mogul.

"I'm leaning Trump," she said of the connections. "I think it's pretty hard not to."

Mr Trump was not buying it.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC," he wrote on Twitter.

She took to Twitter to fire back at Mr Trump.

"People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe," she wrote in a brief message.

Mr Trump used the non-existent word in an incomplete sentence tweeted on Wednesday.