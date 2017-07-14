Clip shows Trump with figures linked to scandal

WASHINGTON: CNN yesterday released a video showing Mr Donald Trump attending a dinner with key figures at the centre of a growing controversy over alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election.

The video was shot on June 15, 2013, on the eve of the Miss USA pageant, according to the network, which described it as offering "fresh insights into the warm relationship" between Mr Trump and the Azerbaijani-Russian Agalarov family.

It shows the future US president in animated conversation with billionaire Aras Agalarov, his popstar son Emin and Emin's publicist Rob Goldstone, whose e-mail exchange with Mr Trump's eldest son has been described in some quarters as a possible "smoking gun" in the ongoing investigation into whether Mr Trump's campaign colluded with Moscow to get him elected.

Mr Donald Trump Jr released e-mails on Wednesday in which he was told by Mr Goldstone he could get "very high level and sensitive information" that was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr Trump".