Coach in M'sia accused of raping diving athlete

Oct 04, 2017 06:00 am

KUALA LUMPUR: A coach of the Malaysian aquatics team has been arrested by police over allegations that he raped a national diving athlete.

City police chief Amar Singh said the coach is alleged to have raped the girl on Sept 26 at the National Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil, the New Straits Times reported yesterday.

"The victim lodged a report on Sunday in fear of her own safety," Mr Singh said in a statement.

The suspect, who is said to have represented China in the Olympic Games, has been working in Malaysia for more than five years.

