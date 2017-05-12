COE prices close mixed

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mixed in the latest tender yesterday as a bigger COE supply for the May-July quota mitigated the effects of higher demand.

The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp dipped 1 per cent lower than two weeks ago to $51,106.

But the premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp rose by 1.8 per cent to hit a six-month high of $55,414.

Similarly, the price for Open COE reached a six-month peak of $55,000, a rise of 0.7 per cent from its previous close.

Commercial vehicle COE premium ended 1.8 per cent lower at $26,029. Motorcycle COE also ended 6.1 per cent down at $6,301.

