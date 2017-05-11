Comey's year of controversy

US President Donald Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey followed a turbulent year for the latter, in which he became embroiled in controversy over his handling of investigations involving both Mr Trump and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

JULY 5, 2016

Mr Comey announced he had recommended that no criminal charges be filed against Mrs Clinton for her handling of classified information while she was secretary of state, but he called her "extremely careless" for using a private e-mail server.

OCT 28

Less than two weeks before the Nov 8 presidential election, Mr Comey announced in a letter to Congress that the FBI had learnt of the existence of e-mails that appeared to pertain to the Clinton investigation, and they would be reviewed as to whether they contained classified information. The decision upset Democrats, who believed it would harm Mrs Clinton's chances of victory.

JAN 22, 2017

Two days after his inauguration, Mr Trump was at an event in the White House and saw Mr Comey in the audience.

He called out to him and Mr Comey strode up and they warmly shook hands and briefly embraced.

"He's become more famous than me," the US President said with a chuckle.

MARCH 20

Mr Comey, in testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, said the FBI had been investigating possible coordination between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

MAY 2

Mrs Clinton told a Women for Women event in New York that Mr Comey's announcement threw the election for Mr Trump.

"If the election had been on Oct 27, I would be your president," she said.

MAY 4

Mr Comey, in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, said it made him "mildly nauseous" to think his announcement of the reopening of an investigation into Mrs Clinton's e-mails affected last year's presidential election, but he had no regrets and would make the same decision again.

MAY 9