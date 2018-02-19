Controversial Malaysian Rapper Namewee's new video causes stir

PETALING JAYA Malaysian rapper Namewee has denied that his video Like A Dog was filmed in the vicinity of the Putra Mosque in Putrajaya.

Instead, the controversial musician and director said the video was shot by the side of a main road in Putrajaya, with the Prime Minister's Office a kilometre away in the background, The Star reported.

"Please look carefully. We did not film the music video at any place of worship. So I ask all parties not to misunderstand and get angry over news that is not accurate," he said in a video posted on YouTube on Friday.

He said reports on the video caused confusion and resulted in people getting angry at him.

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, said he had filmed many videos in Putrajaya previously.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said action could be taken against Namewee over the video.

Dr Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Affairs Minister, said the artist had caused several controversies in the past and escaped action but warned he may not be so lucky this time.

Police yesterday said they have opened an investigation.

IMPROPER USE

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said: "The case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code (for uttering words with intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, for improper use of network facilities."

He added that Namewee was known to not be in the country .

Federal Territory Umno Youth chief Razlan Muhammad Rafii said the video appeared to have been aimed at insulting the Muslim community, News Straits Times reported.

"In conjunction with the Year of the Dog, I would like to advise Namewee not to follow the way of the stray dog, barking just to get noticed, but be an obedient one and bark when told to do so." Mr Razlan reportedly said.

"A lot of 'rabid dogs' have been caught before, why are we allowing 'dogs' like Namewee to get away? I appeal to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to take... action against this man."

He said it appeared that Namewee, who has more than one million YouTube subscribers, had deliberately played up sensitive issues for fame.

"I won't be surprised if others follow suit by insulting other races to gain popularity," he said in a statement.