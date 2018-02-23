Controversial M’sia rapper Namewee remanded by police

The latest video of Malaysian rapper Namewee has landed him in hot water.

PETALING JAYA Rapper Namewee has been remanded by the police over investigations into his Like A Dog video.

The administrator of his Facebook page posted a statement yesterday saying that the controversial rapper had been officially remanded.

"I am not afraid because I believe Malaysia has justice," Namewee said in an earlier Facebook post that was accompanied by a picture of him at police headquarters in Bukit Aman.

Police had said they were tracking down Namewee as the video allegedly offended the feelings and sensitivities of the multi-racial community in the country.

Police chief Mohamad Fuzi said the case was being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The dog theme in the video was in conjunction with the Chinese Year of the Dog.

Namewee said the video was shot by the side of a main road in Putrajaya, with the Prime Minister's Office a kilometre away in the background.