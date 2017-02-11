Conway under fire for promoting Ivanka's brand

WASHINGTON: A Congressional committee said it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.

Federal ethics rules prohibit executive branch employees from using their positions to endorse products or for the private gain of friends. The law does not apply to the president.

BUY

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff... I'm going to go get some myself today," Ms Conway told Fox News in an interview from the White House. "I'm going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody."

Republican Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight committee, said in a statement he had agreed to a request by a member of the panel to ask the Office of Government Ethics to review Ms Conway's comments and recommend disciplinary action against her if warranted.

Asked at a press briefing on Thursday if Ms Conway had crossed an ethical line, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said: "She has been counselled on that subject, and that's it."