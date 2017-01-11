Cop detained over alleged kidnapping

MANILA: A Philippine policeman has been detained over the alleged kidnapping of a South Korean businessman who went missing nearly three months ago, authorities said yesterday.

The businessman's wife reported the abduction to the police after he disappeared from his home in Angeles in October last year, they said.

"The Philippine National Police chief has ordered the placing under restricted custody of the policeman allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a Korean businessman," police spokesman Dionardo Carlos said.

Philippine police chief Ronald dela Rosa said on Monday that the detained policeman was a low-ranking officer assigned to a special unit going after drug traffickers in Angeles.

Police have asked the justice department to file criminal charges against him, Mr Dela Rosa said.