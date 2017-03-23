Cop stabbed, attacker shot in UK 'terrorist' incident

A photographer saw at least a dozen injured people, including this woman, on London's Westminster Bridge in yesterday's incident outside the British parliament in which an assailant was shot.

LONDON: An assailant was shot outside British parliament by armed police, House of Commons leader David Lidington said yesterday after shots were heard.

Quoting officials and witnesses, Reuters reported that a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of the parliament building. The conditions on both men were not known at press time.

A Reuters photographer also saw at least a dozen injured people on a nearby bridge.

The police said they were treating it as a terrorist incident unless "we know otherwise".

A parliamentary official said the building was in lockdown.

The House of Commons session was suspended and MPs in the chamber were told to remain there, Reuters reported.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that they were called at about 2.40pm (10.40pm, Singapore time) to an incident near Westminster Bridge and that it was being treated as a firearms incident.

TV images have emerged of a car that crashed into a fence outside the parliament building, CNN reported.

The Westminster underground train station nearby was closed at the request of police.

Photographs by Reuters showed two people lying on Westminster Bridge, bleeding heavily.

Reuters reporters inside parliament said a large number of armed police, some carrying shields, were pouring into the building.

Said MP Sir Gerald Howarth: "It appears to be very, very serious indeed.

"It appeared that a car was coming towards the House of Commons mowing down pedestrians on the way and the driver then got access to the parliamentary estate, stabbed a police officer and was shot."

