Cop's daughter born 2½ years after his murder

NEW YORK: New York police detective WenJian Liu was killed two-and-a-half years ago in a murder that shocked the city.

This week, his widow gave birth to their baby daughter.

Angelina was born on Tuesday at Weill Cornell Hospital.

Mrs Sanny Liu had asked doctors to freeze her husband's sperm the night he died so that she could one day fulfil their dream of having children.

Mr Liu, 32, and partner Rafael Ramos, 40, were shot dead as they sat in a patrol car in Brooklyn on Dec 20, 2014.

The night after his death, Mrs Liu dreamt that he handed her a baby girl, the police said.

She got pregnant through in-vitro fertilisation.

"I told my friend, 'It's going to be a baby girl'. My friend said, 'No, you haven't even checked the sonograms,' but I was right," Mrs Liu said.