Cops seize $29m in assets from AlphaBay boss

BANGKOK: Thai police have seized nearly US$21 million (S$28.6 million) worth of assets, from cars to cryptocurrency, belonging to the late founder of dark web marketplace AlphaBay.

Alexandre Cazes, a 25-year-old Canadian citizen, died in a Bangkok jail this month.

He was arrested in Thailand on July 5 at the request of the United States.

Thai police yesterday confirmed he was the administrator of AlphaBay, an online site devoted to the sale of illicit goods, ranging from computer hacking tools to drugs and weapons.

AlphaBay was widely considered the biggest online black market for drugs, estimated to host daily transactions totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Cazes was found dead in his cell at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau in Bangkok on July 12 before he was due to be extradited to the US, Thai authorities said.

"We have seized over 700 million baht worth of assets, cars, and cryptocurrency," deputy national police chief Chalermkiat Sriworakan told Reuters.

The sum is equivalent to US$21 million.

Cazes faced charges related to narcotics distribution, identity theft, money laundering and other crimes.

It was unclear if Cazes had been provided a lawyer or if police had appointed one for him, as is sometimes the case in Thailand.

His Thai wife, Sunisa Cazes, also faces a money laundering charge.