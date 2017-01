A Chinese factory is hatching giant inflatable chickens resembling Mr Donald Trump to usher in the Year of the Rooster. The 5m-high fowls sport the distinctive golden mane of the US President-elect and mimic his signature hand gestures with their tiny wings. The factory is selling the items for as much as 14,400 yuan (S$3,000) on 
Chinese shopping site Taobao for a 10m-tall version.