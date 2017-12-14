Crack found in a Japan bullet train could have caused accident

TOKYO: A crack has been found in a Japanese "bullet train" that could have caused a derailment, officials said yesterday, in the first-ever "serious incident" for the iconic mode of transport.

Crew aboard a Shinkansen bullet train reported a burning smell and strange noises when it pulled out of a station in southern Japan on Monday.

The train stopped for checks at Nagoya station in central Japan and inspectors discovered a crack in the chassis under one carriage as well as an oil leak.

If the train had continued to run, the crack could have caused it to derail in a worst-case scenario, transport officials said.

About 1,000 passengers aboard were unhurt and they continued their journey on fresh trains.

"We recognise it as a 'serious incident' as it is an extraordinary case... It could have led to an accident," said an official at the Japan Transport Safety Board.

It is the first such "serious incident" since the predecessor to the safety board was created in 2001, she said.