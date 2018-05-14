Cracks starting to show in Pakatan Harapan alliance

Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) meeting Dr Wan Azizah Ismail and Anwar Ibrahim at the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital on Saturday.

As Malaysia's new government heads into its first official day of work today, cracks have begun to show in the hastily put-together Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who was sworn in on Thursday, has Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as deputy premier.

Her party holds the most parliamentary seats in the coalition.

Sources told The Straits Times she demanded for her party other senior portfolios, including the coveted finance portfolio, which Dr Mahathir announced on Saturday would go to Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary general Lim Guan Eng.

"She did not question Guan Eng's capability but said that a Chinese should not take the role," a top PH leader said, referring to ethnic political considerations in government posts in Malay-majority Malaysia.

Mr Lim, whose party is the second largest in the coalition, later told reporters: "I don't consider myself Chinese, I'm a Malaysian."

Dr Wan Azizah pulled out of negotiations early on both Friday and Saturday, citing the need to consult her jailed husband, de-facto PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is being treated in a Kuala Lumpur hospital.

Dr Mahathir's decision to go ahead with announcing Mr Lim as Finance Minister, and two remaining PH chiefs as defence and home ministers, resulted in a backlash from PKR.

"He bulldozed it. He just unilaterally announced," PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli said, according to Malaysiakini.

But other leaders in the 14-month-old PH pact, including PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, confirmed that while PKR was not present in Saturday's negotiations, leaders from the other three alliance parties were there.

"The question of bulldozing does not arise," DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke told The Straits Times.

To keep the negotiations going, from late Saturday to yesterday, various PKR leaders and those from Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia including the PM himself have visited Anwar in hospital.

But the jockeying is continuing, especially between Anwar and Dr Mahathir's parties.