Crowds cheer Japan emperor's 83rd birthday

Some 33,300 people thronged Japan's Imperial Palace in Tokyo yesterday to celebrate Emperor Akihito's 83rd birthday on what could be his last such appearance after expressing his desire to abdicate.

It was the biggest crowd of his nearly three decade-long reign, with people waving small Japanese flags and shouting "long live" in Japanese.

Emperor Akihito had announced in August that his advancing age and weakening health means he may no longer be able to carry out his duties.