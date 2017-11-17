Da Vinci work fetches record $611m
A 500-year-old painting believed to be by Leonardo da Vinci sold for US$450.3 million (S$611.2m) in New York on Wednesday, a world record, Christie's said. "Salvator Mundi" or "Saviour of the World", depicting Jesus Christ, was lost for years, only to resurface at a regional auction in 2005. It is one of fewer than 20 da Vinci paintings generally accepted as being from the Renaissance master's hand, according to Christie's.
