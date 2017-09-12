Dalai Lama: Buddha would have helped Rohingyas

The Dalai Lama has spoken out about the Rohingya crisis.

NEW DELHI The Dalai Lama has spoken out for the first time about the Rohingya refugee crisis, saying Buddha would have helped Muslims fleeing violence in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh in recent weeks after violence flared in neighbouring Myanmar, where the stateless minority has endured decades of persecution.

The top Buddhist leader is the latest Nobel peace laureate to speak out against the violence, which the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar says may have killed more than 1,000 people, most of them Rohingya.

"Those people who are sort of harassing some Muslims, they should remember Buddha," the Dalai Lama said on Friday evening. "He would definitely give help to those poor Muslims. So very sad."

Myanmar's population is overwhelmingly Buddhist and there is widespread hatred for the Rohingya, who are denied citizenship and labelled illegal "Bengali" immigrants.