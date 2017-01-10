Death penalty for corruption: Thai officials approve move

BANGKOK Thai officials convicted in corruption cases involving more than 1 billion baht ($28 million) could face the death penalty.

The proposal was approved yesterday by the National Reform Steering Committee, with 155 of the 162 members present voting in favour of the measure.

It also stipulates that officials who are found guilty of corruption worth less than 1 billion baht could face up to five years in prison.

The measure must now be submitted to Cabinet, Parliament and then to Thailand's constitution committee for deliberation before it is adopted. Legislators say the process could take some time.