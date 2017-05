A debate about modern fighting techniques versus traditional Chinese martial arts spilled into the ring, ending in a lopsided victory for the former in a fight staged in Sichuan province last Thursday. Mixed martial arts fighter Xu Xiaodong wiped the floor with taiji master Wei Lei, with the duel lasting a mere 10 seconds. Wei said the fight took place after a dispute online with Xu over the merits of traditional Chinese martial arts. - THE STRAITS TIMES