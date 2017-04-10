Defeating ISIS is top priority: Tillerson

WASHINGTON: The top priority for the US in Syria is to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group even before stabilising the country, said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Defeating the group and its self-proclaimed caliphate would eliminate not only a threat to the US but also contribute to "the whole stability in the region", Mr Tillerson told CBS television's Face the Nation programme in an excerpt released on Saturday.

"It's important that we keep our priorities straight. And we believe that the first priority is the defeat of ISIS," Mr Tillerson said in a clip made public on the eve of the Sunday talkshow's air time.

"Once the ISIS threat has been reduced or eliminated, I think we can turn our attention directly to stabilising the situation in Syria.

"We're hopeful that we can prevent a continuation of the civil war and that we can bring the parties to the table to begin the process of political discussions," he added.

The former ExxonMobil chief executive noted that holding such talks would require the participation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, along with its allies.

He narrowed his focus on key Damascus ally Moscow, with whom Washington has particularly frosty relations.