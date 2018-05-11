Delhi police parade ‘space suit’ scammers after NASA claims exposed

Indian officials standing alongside two men dressed in “space suits” who were arrested for fraud, after claiming to work for Nasa, in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI: Indian police brought a father and son duo down to earth on Wednesday when they paraded them in the fake space suits used to convince a businessman to hand over more than US$200,000 (S$268,000).

New Delhi police released pictures and video of the two accused wearing the silvery suits, after the duo were apprehended over claims that they could sell "magical" copper plates to US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

Already on bail accused of selling snakes with "medicinal qualities" for more than US$25,000 each, the pair told victims they were developing a device that could be used to generate "electricity from thunderbolts".

They promised it would be sold to Nasa and India's space agency for hundreds of millions of dollars, police said.

Images of the accused fraudsters in radiation suits alongside crime branch investigators were shared on Indian social media, where comments compared the duo's antics to "a low-budget C-grade Bollywood movie".

Police said in addition to the businessman, the duo may have scammed up to 30 other people.

The fake device was apparently based on rare copper "that had been struck by a thunderbolt", hence it could magnetise rice, police explained.

A copper plate covered in a magnetic liquid and rice mixed with iron filings were used to show off the machine. The pair hired actors to wear radiation suits and stage fake tests.