Delta apologises for kicking family off US flight

LOS ANGELES: Delta Air Lines has apologised after a couple said they were kicked off an overbooked flight with their two toddlers so their seats could be given to others.

The latest US airline to apologise over incidents on board their flights said it was "sorry for the unfortunate experience".

It came a day after Mr Brian Schear and his wife, Brittany, posted a video on YouTube showing them being told to leave a flight or be arrested during a dispute over a seat they had bought for their teenage son, who had taken an earlier flight.

"Delta's goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case, and we apologise," Delta said.

It said it had contacted the couple to refund their travel and provide additional compensation.

The video by the couple shows Mr Schear arguing with a police officer and a Delta employee as he sat on Flight 2222 waiting to depart from Maui to Los Angeles.

Mr Brian Schear (left) in the video. PHOTO: YOUTUBE/BRIAN S

The dispute was about whether Mr Schear could use a seat he had purchased for his teenager for his one-year-old instead, and whether the toddler had to be in a car seat or sit on an adult's lap. His two-year-old was in a child safety seat.

"You will hear them lie to me numerous times to get my son out of the seat. The end result was we were all kicked off the flight," Mr Schear wrote in the caption.

"They oversold the flight. When will this all stop?"