Dems hope net neutrality repeal rouses young voters

WASHINGTON The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) vote on Thursday to roll back net neutrality rules could galvanise young voters.

Democrats hope that this move will send millennials to the polls in greater numbers and bolster their chances in next year's elections.

They are hoping to paint the repeal of the rules by the FCC as evidence Republicans are uninterested in young people and consumer concerns at large.

"The American public is angry," said FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat. She added that the actions of the Republican majority have "awoken a sleeping giant".

Studies show young people disproportionately use the Internet compared with older Americans, and polls show that they feel passionately about fair and open Internet access.

Democrats believe the issue may resonate with younger voters who may not be politically active on other issues such as taxes or foreign policy.

US Senator Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, said on Twitter: "Young people need to take the lead on net neutrality. It is possible for millennial political leadership to make a real difference here."