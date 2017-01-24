Dengue leaves three siblings orphaned

Muhammad Firdaus Azlan (in red shirt) with his brother and sister.

BUKIT MERTAJAM The Aedes mosquito has robbed three siblings of their parents and nearly took the life of one of them as well.

Form 2 student Muhammad Firdaus Azlan, was stricken with dengue along with his father Azlan Mat Din, 50, and his mother Normah Amiruddin, 46.

Mr Azlan succumbed to the virus on Jan 16 while Madam Normah died the following day.

Firdaus, 14, said his father, a factory technician, had a fever for three days and then started vomiting. By that time, he and his mother were also feverish.

He has a 23-year-old sister and an 18-year-old brother.

State Health Committee chairman Afif Bahardin, who visited them at their home in Taman Seri Delima, Juru, on Sunday, said the deaths were a shock because the area was not classified as a dengue hot spot.

The siblings are now under the care of their uncle.