Depp almost faced financial ruin due to lavish spending: ex-managers

Johnny Depp's spending - including US$3 million (S$4.24 million) to blast author Hunter S. Thompson's ashes from a cannon - led him to the brink of financial ruin, according to a lawsuit on Tuesday.

Over the best part of two decades, the US actor has been spending US$2 million a month, according to The Management Group (TMG), which is suing the star in Los Angeles for an unpaid loan.

Depp, 53, is believed to have forked out US$75 million on 14 homes, including a 18-ha French castle, a chain of Bahaman islands, several Hollywood homes, penthouse lofts in downtown LA and a horse farm in Kentucky.

Since 2000, Depp has spent US$18 million on a yacht, bought 45 luxury cars and shelled out almost US$700,000 a month on wine, private planes and a staff of 40 people, according to the lawsuit.