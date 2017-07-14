Director: Indian censors want 'cow', 'Hindu' bleeped in film

NEW DELHI: Indian censors have refused to certify a documentary film featuring Nobel prize-winning economist Amartya Sen unless words like "cow" and "Hindu India" are bleeped out, the director said on Wednesday.

Mr Suman Ghosh, a national award-winning director, said he screened his film The Argumentative Indian - adapted from Mr Sen's book of the same title - for censors in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday.

After three hours of viewing, officials asked him to delete the terms "cow" - an animal considered sacred for Hindus - "Hindu India" and "Gujarat".

The documentary had been set for release this weekend.

Filmed over the course of more than 15 years, Mr Ghosh's new work mainly features Mr Sen, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Mr Kaushik Basu, who was chief economic adviser to India's last Congress-led government, in a conversation that ranges from economics and philosophy to the global rise of right-wing nationalism.