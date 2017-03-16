Disney pulls Beauty and the Beast from Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Disney said yesterday it would not release a censored version of its film Beauty And The Beast in Malaysia after authorities cut a "gay moment" in the movie.

The film, featuring Harry Potter star Emma Watson, has raised hackles worldwide among religious groups angered by its depiction of Le Fou, the sycophantic sidekick to antagonist Gaston, as a gay man, making him Disney's first ever out LGBT character.

CUT... OR NOT?

The head of Malaysia's censorship board earlier told local media that a "gay moment" had been removed from the film before approving its release.

But a Disney spokesman told AFP yesterday that "the film has not been and will not be cut for Malaysia", effectively shelving plans to release it in the Muslim-majority nation.

The film was originally slated for release today.

Director Bill Condon had revealed that the movie contains Disney's "first exclusively gay moment", although some critics have said the reference is extremely mild and fleeting.