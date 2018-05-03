Dogs kill 3 children, Indian villagers shoot, beat to death 13 strays

NEW DELHI: Angry Indian villagers killed 13 stray dogs after three children were mauled to death by the animals on the same day, officials said Wednesday.

Villagers in Khairabad in Uttar Pradesh state took the law into their own hands after being gripped by panic over daily attacks that according to media reports have now left 14 children dead since January.

The three children, all aged under 12, were killed by packs of dogs in separate incidents on Tuesday as they collected mangoes in fields outside the village.

A 2001 animal welfare law outlawed the killing of stray dogs. But the Khairabad villagers shot dead three and beat to death at least 10 others.

"Our investigations revealed the children were alone at the time of attacks," district police chief Sureshrao A. Kulkarni said, confirming the three latest deaths. He said there had been several previous deaths since January but did not give a figure.

The officer said a team of vets and forest officials had been set up to control the rampaging canines.