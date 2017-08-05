Doklam dispute: China demands Indian withdrawal

BEIJING: The Defence Ministry of China has urged India to immediately withdraw its troops to the Indian side of the boundary, as the military stand-off in the Doklam region drags on.

The remarks were made by ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang, in a statement on the ministry's website late on Thursday night.

Mr Ren called on India to swiftly address the situation in a proper manner to restore peace and tranquillity in the border region, according to Xinhua news agency.

He added that China has shown utmost goodwill and sought to communicate with India through diplomatic channels since the incident happened almost two months ago.

Armed forces from China have also shown a high level of restraint, said Xinhua, quoting Mr Ren. He added that goodwill has its principles and restraint has its bottom line.

The two sides' troops are confronting each other close to a valley controlled by China that separates India from its close ally, Bhutan, and gives China access to the so-called Chicken's Neck, a strip of land connecting India's remote north-eastern regions to the rest of the country, according to Reuters.

China's building of a road on its side in the disputed Donglang plateau - Doklam to India - triggered the stand-off, with India sending troops into the area on June 16 in an attempt to halt the construction.

Indian analysts said the road threatens India's security as it brings China closer to Chicken's Neck.

On Thursday night, Mr Ren urged India to "give up the illusion of its delaying tactic, as no country should underestimate the Chinese forces", according to Xinhua.