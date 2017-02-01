Dolphin with t-shirt deliberately wrapped around may die

Western Australia's Department of Parks and Wildlife is searching for this dolphin, believed to have been deliberately wrapped in a shirt.

The bottlenose dolphin was spotted by a someone off Bunbury, 170km south of Perth last week, reported the BBC. The person took photos before alerting the authorities.

A Facebook post reads: "It is unlikely that the dolphin swam into the singlet, so this appears to be an intentional act.

"This could have been catastrophic for the dolphin if it had covered its blow hole and restricted its breathing. Unfortunately the animal has not been seen since."

Should anyone be caught for dressing up the dolphin, they face a fine of up to AU$4,000 (S$4,275) under the Wildlife Conservation Act.