Dortmund bus bomb may have been from German army

The damaged bus of Borussia Dortmund is pictured after an explosion some 10km away from the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match in Dortmund, western Germany on April 11, 2017.

BERLIN The explosives used in the attack on the bus of football team Borussia Dortmund may have come from supplies belonging to the German armed forces, a newspaper cited a source involved in the investigation as saying.

It is still unclear who carried out Tuesday's attack.

"The explosives in the pipe bombs, which were filled with metal pins, might have come from the stocks of the German armed forces but that's still being checked," newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported.

The source also said that specialist knowledge was required to use the military detonators. A spokesman for the federal public prosecutor's office declined to comment on the report.