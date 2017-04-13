Dortmund fans take in stranded Monaco supporters

DORTMUND, GERMANY Borussia Dortmund fans opened their doors to stranded AS Monaco rivals in a heartwarming show of solidarity, after the Dortmund team bus attack.

The moving, spontaneous initiative from Dortmund fans meant many found a place to sleep for the night under the Twitter hashtag #bedforawayfans.

"We have received solidarity across a wide range of society," Dortmund president Reinhard Rauball told broadcaster ZDF.

"Dortmund fans were ready to go to the Monaco fans to offer help," he added, revealing a friend of his had spontaneously offered to accommodate 10 away fans.

Dortmund's official Facebook account promoted the initiative - "Dear supporters of AS Monaco". Several Dortmund fans posted pictures of themselves at home with relieved Monaco supporters.

"It is evident, if we were stranded somewhere abroad, we would have also wanted to have some accommodation made possible," Dortmund fan Renke Reichler told Munich-based paper Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Reichler and his wife took in five Monaco fans for the night.

"We wanted to offer them a classic German beer, but they are Muslims and don't drink anything," he said, before adding the ice was quickly broken.

The couple have been invited to Lille, France, as a thank you.

The feeling of solidarity extended to football clubs and players as well.

Former Germany captain Michael Ballack tweeted: "Hope everything is fine with the @BVB team and hope that you are ok @MarcBartra."

Germany international and captain of Dortmund's rival Schalke, Benedikt Howedes, tweeted a message to the club in German that read: "Separated in colours, united against violence! All the best, @MarcBartra and the entire team of the @BVB! I hope you're fine! #BVBASM."

Ilkay Gundogan, who played over 100 games for Dortmund before moving to Manchester City last year, posted as well: "I cannot believe it! I hope you all go well @BVB!"

Manchester United FC tweeted: "We're sending our support to our friends at @BVB tonight."

Liverpool FC added: "Thinking about all of our friends at @BVB this evening. YNWA."