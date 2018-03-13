Dozens dead after plane crash in Nepal
A Bangladeshi airliner with 71 people on board crashed yesterday while coming in to land at the airport in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, killing at least 50 people, officials said. Reuters reported that the plane, operated by US-Bangla Airlines, hit an airport fence and burst into flames. Nine people are still unaccounted for, said an army spokesman.
