Dozens killed as sandstorms, thunderstorms batter India
A new wave of violent sandstorms and thunderstorms
hit India on Sunday, killing more than 40 people and leaving widespread disruption, the authorities said. At least
18 people were killed by hail and thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh state, emergency officials said. The deaths came
just 10 days after a sandstorm left more than 130 dead in the same region, AFP reported. Another 12 people were killed on Sunday by thunderstorms in West Bengal, nine by lightning bolts in Andhra Pradesh and two in the capital New Delhi, where winds forced 70 flights to be diverted.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now