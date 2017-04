The toppled tram being lifted upright by a crane.

The driver of a double-decker tram that tipped over in Hong Kong was arrested yesterday on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Five women and nine men, including the driver, were injured, with some taken to hospital, said police.

The incident is rare for the city's highly-efficient public transport network.